Happy Halloween, Annapolis. The holiday looked a bit different this year

With trick-or-treating all but canceled this year, Halloween had a different look.
From craft classes in Brooklyn Park, to witches on paddleboards in Annapolis, Halloween 2020 will be one to remember.
Not done celebrating yet?
Starting at 2 p.m. today, Annapolis will host a Día de los Muertos car parade that begins at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.
The parade will include decorated vehicles and costumes for drivers and passengers. The best of those decorations and costumes could be eligible for prizes. Take a picture of those decorations and post to social media using #AnnapolisDDM.
The caravan departs from the recreation center at 4:30 p.m. The group will stop at stations throughout the city to view murals and Hispanic flags. An outdoor showing of the Pixar movie “Coco” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Chesapeake Children’s Museum off Silopanna Road.
Each station throughout the city serves as an independent event, organizers said. Participants are asked to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing. Below is a list of the event locations:
- Pip Moyer Rec Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, will have car decorating and caravan prepping. Families and individuals participating in the road rally must begin by registering here. At 4:30 p.m., the caravan will depart from this station.
- Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, will have car decorating and supplies for face painting available, as well as arts and crafts activities for children. At 6 p.m., a showing of the movie, “Coco.”
- Annapolis Library, 1410 West St., will have Macarena dancing, Spanish book-checkouts and a resource fair led by the Center of Help.
- City Dock will have an altar honoring the dead and dancers by Market Place.
- Hartcorn Studios, 98 Edgewood Road, will have a photo booth set up for professional photos of individuals and families dressed up for Día de los Muertos from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.
- Maryland Theater of Performing Arts, 3 Park Place, will have dancers performing American Originals Drumming — Orange Grove Dance.