Hanover motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Jessup, Anne Arundel police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Aug 28, 2020 4:00 PM

A motorcyclist from Hanover died Thursday night after colliding with an SUV in Jessup, Anne Arundel County police said.

Mark Bennett Belgen Jr., was thrown from the 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding, police said. Paramedics pronounced the 40-year-old dead at the scene.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area near the intersection of Wigley and Orchard avenues after somebody called 911 about a car crash, police said.

Police said the motorcycle was going fast as it traveled north on Wigley Avenue toward the intersection with Orchard Avenue. At the same time, police said a 2006 Ford SUV was turning left from Orchard Avenue onto Wigley Avenue.
The motorcycle crashed into the turning SUV, tossing Belgen, police said.

Police said the woman driving the SUV, Tanya Marie Daniels, 35, was not injured.

After paramedics pronounced Belgen dead, police said his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was responsible for the collision because Belgen failed to control his speed.

Toxicology tests to determine whether any driver had consumed drugs or alcohol are pending, police said.

The police department’s Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash further.

