Head-on collision on Hanover highway kills Baltimore woman, sends three to Shock Trauma

A head-on collision between two vehicles Thursday morning killed one driver and injured three other people, Maryland State Police said. The survivors were transferred to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in unknown condition.

At about 2:45 a.m., state troopers in the Glen Burnie barracks responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Route 295 at Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, according to a news release.

Arriving at the scene, they discovered a Hyundai Tucson and a Lincoln MKC involved in the crash. Marien Haider, 62, of Baltimore was driving the Tucson and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two passengers, a 29-year-old male and a 33-year-old male, were taken by an ambulance to Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center.

State police have not confirmed the nature of the relationship between the three people in the Hyundai, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Brittany Sherlock, 33, also of Baltimore, was the driver and sole occupant of the Lincoln SUV. She was also transported to the Shock Trauma Center.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined Sherlock was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 295 when she crashed into Haider’s Hyundai.

A police spokesperson said Thursday the cause of the crash is currently under investigation, though they suspect impaired driving may have been a factor. They also did not provide any additional details as to the condition of the three survivors.