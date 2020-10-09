xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Fort George G. Meade garrison commander: Please don’t trick-or-treat on base

Heather Mongilio
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 08, 2020 8:03 PM

The Fort George G. Meade garrison will not support traditional trick-or-treating on the installation this year due to coronavirus precautions.

Fort Meade is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which ask that people avoid traditional trick-or-treating, said garrison commander Col. Chris Nyland during a COVID-19 town hall.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the annual Hallelujah Festival’s typical in-person form is canceled with chaplains seeking alternative ways to hold the event.

Trunk-or-treat is also canceled, Nyland said.
“We cannot in good conscience hold an event that typically garners over 1,000 people participating even in an open-air environment,” he said.

The base and its partners, including housing company Corvias, will be holding some events such as an annual holiday decorating contest and a Halloween scavenger hunt.

The base’s bowling alley will also hold a Hallow-bowl event, with food and spooky music. It will be reservation only.

Nyland committed to looking for more activities to help give kids a way to celebrate the holiday despite the cancellations.

“Bottom line: I know this isn’t what you want to hear,” he said. “This isn’t what I wanted to tell you.”

