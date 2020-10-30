xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Halethorpe man dies, another seriously injured after car crash in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 30, 2020 12:05 PM

A Halethorpe man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Glen Burnie that seriously injured the other driver involved, Anne Arundel County police said.

Allen Richard Rager, 54, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center after the collision. Police said medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Officers and medics rushed to the area of Dorsey Road near Aviation Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. Thursday after somebody called 911 about a crash involving multiple vehicles, police said.

Police said a Chevrolet Colorado pickup and a Chevrolet Express van were traveling towards each other on Dorsey Road, approaching Aviation Boulevard.
Rager drove the pickup. Police said Cody Aaron Phillips, 24, was driving the van.

Police said the pickup, which was traveling eastbound, crossed over the center lines and into the westbound lanes and smashed into the van.

Paramedics took Phillips, who was seriously injured, to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.

Police said Rager’s crossing the center line and into opposing traffic caused the crash, though officers with the department’s Traffic Safety Section are investigating further.

