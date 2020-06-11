Brothers Osborne serenade Anne Arundel winners of $50,000 in coronavirus donations; and more about Annapolis online

Country music duo Brothers Osborne helped two women from Deale celebrate $50,000 in coronavirus aid donations from CMT and Ram Trucks during last week’s “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.”
The donation was a highlight of Annapolis online that also included a Broadneck peninsula gospel group’s thoughts on George Floyd, Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo’s ranking Annapolis vs. Hawaii for food; the Bay Jazz Project, Severna Park High’s senior class video and one killer rendition of “Dangerous” by a 17-year-old singer.
In a June 3 Zoom call, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the award for Karla Thornton, a nurse at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, and Lucia Tucker, the founder of Operation Open Tab, which aids those put out of work in south Anne Arundel County.
“We’ve been deeply moved by the selfless heroism by some of our front-line workers, our health care professionals and our volunteers,” Hogan said. “And I want to take a moment on behalf of CMT and Ram Trucks to honor two front-line workers who are making a real difference in Deale, Maryland.”
Hogan introduced brothers John and T.J. Osborne — born and raised in Deale — and explained that CMT and Ram Trucks were donating $25,000 worth of much-needed supplies to help the staff, the patients and the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I was the warm-up act,” Hogan said. “These are the real stars.”
“Thank you all so much for what you guys are doing for the community,” John said. “You guys have made Maryland proud and us Deale boys proud,”
The brothers then performed a new song, “Make It a Good One."
To watch it, go to https://youtu.be/unnoxJOxeNw.
Tribute to George Floyd
The gospel group Reign made a video recording of a vigil Monday at City Dock in Annapolis, held in memory of George Floyd.
Originally called The Family, the group has been singing and playing together for more than 20 years and are all members of Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church.
The group performed several songs during the event, backed by photos of black Americans killed by police.
To watch the tribute, visit https://youtu.be/HuKmKsA9xtY.
Who has the best food?
If you live in Hawaii, but coach Navy football in Annapolis, it provides an interesting perspective on cuisine.
In a video posted by Navy Athletics, Navy interviewer Breanna Sorensen puts Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo on the hot seat when she asks a question from a fan about who has better food: Annapolis or Hawaii.
The coach was diplomatic, saying the food is so good in both places he has trouble losing weight.
In the end, he seemed to side on the islands, where he lives.
"Well, I would have to say I love the food in Hawaii," he said.
Favorite go-to Hawaiian dish?
Teriyaki plate.
To see the interview, go to https://youtu.be/MyZEKhyZ6Us.
Bay Jazz Project
A group familiar to jazz lovers around Anne Arundel County is continuing to make music online during coronavirus restrictions.
Whether they perform as the Bay Jazz Project or the Seth Kibel Trio, musical friends Seth Kibel on clarinet and tenor sax, Phoenix Academy teacher Sean Lane on keyboard, Arundel High Teacher Bob Abbott on bass and Wes Crawford on drums along with others are playing some very cool music.
In May, they performed online at Blue House Productions and in June they were at Tuesdays at Two at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. To watch one of their performances, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghDw0SEcj98&feature=youtu.be.
Severna Park High memories
Severna Park High seniors talk about their memories and the coronavirus pandemic in an 18-minute video posted by students. To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/DIleibW4jr4.
Daphne Eckman
If you have time for just one more song, we recommend listening to 17-year-old Daphne Eckman’s rendition of “Dangerous.”
The video was released Wednesday by Kensington Studio Sessions, a collaborative music video project created by Ben Heemstra. It features and promotes musicians from the Annapolis area.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“Inspired by “Live at Daryl’s House,” this project gives artists in the area a space and outlet to come together, support each other, and hone our crafts,” the group says on its bio. to watch Eckman’s performance, go to https://youtu.be/8lqE8gW-Qls.