Lidl grocery story in Brooklyn Park closing Sunday

The Lidl grocery store in Brooklyn Park will close permanently on Sunday, the company confirmed.

After less than three years of operation, the grocery store, at 5722 Ritchie Hwy., was “an underperforming location,” a Lidl spokesperson said in a statement.

“After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close our store in Brooklyn Park on July 16,” said Chandler Spivey, senior public relations manager at Lidl US. “This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth.”

Lidl is offering all employees at the Brooklyn Park store a job at another Lidl store in the area.

“We appreciate the contributions team members in the store have made and want them to be part of our growing network of stores,” Spivey said.

The store is in Anne Arundel County, about 1½ miles from the scene of a mass shooting at a block party in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes community on July 2 in which two people were killed and 28 were wounded. The neighborhood was hosting its annual “Brooklyn Day” community event when gunfire erupted.

Baltimore Police have charged a 17-year-old with firearms offenses in the shooting. On Monday, police wrote in court documents that the shooting started with initial gunshots from one weapon and sparked others in the area to open fire as well.

Lidl’s closing leaves only a handful of grocery stores within walking distance for neighborhood residents, including Save A Lot and Surtimax, a smaller international market. The nearest Lidl is in Glen Burnie, about 5 miles away.

The German grocery chain began opening U.S. stores in 2017. The Brooklyn Park Lidl opened in December 2020.