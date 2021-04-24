GreenScape 2021 brings volunteers to Annapolis to beautify and clean up public spaces

Upcycled co-founders Orlando Goncalves and Freddie Striano started an organization making plastic bricks and lumber they hope could one day help address homelessness or aid in disasters.
But first, they’re starting by making items like benches and picnic tables, as well as a flowerbed that is now beautifying the area outside of Capital SUP.
Saturday was the first time Upcycled had sold its bricks and lumber, which are made from no. 2 and no. 5 plastics, to be used for flowerbeds as a part of GreenScape 2021 in Annapolis.
The organization uses plastic donations, which are cleaned, shredded and extruded into molds, Goncalves said. Those are used to make bricks and lumber, which can be screwed together, just like if using wood. All of the plastic picked up as part of trash cleanup on Back Creek outside Capital SUP for GreenScape will also be donated to the organization to be reused.
The goal is to reduce litter in the stream, Striano said.
The annual GreenScape event had 72 sites participate in projects throughout the day, including Capital SUP and Annapolis Middle School, where volunteers helped create an art installation on the fence.
Volunteers also spent time picking weeds out of a patio at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, while others planted flowers and cut down vines from trees at Capital SUP.
At the nature park, outside of Capital SUP, volunteers were working on six projects throughout the day, said CEO Kevin Haigis.
People were removing invasive species, including English ivy vines that looked like tree branches, potting plants provided by GreenScape and removing trash, an activity that took place on land and water.
“It’s a nice socially distant activity we can do as a group after a year of isolation,” Haigis said.
Christine Miki and George Peters came from Baltimore to help with invasive species removal. Miki is Capital SUP supporter and saw the company’s call for volunteers.
“I was like what a good way to spend a Saturday,” she said.
She and Peters are treekeepers in Baltimore, and the two of them have arborist training, including how to trim a tree in such a way that allows the tree to heal. They can teach others, as well, Peters said.
The invasive species, like English ivy and kudzu, are parasitic, he said. They attach to trees and grow, weakening the trees until eventually cutting the trees off from sunlight. That kills the tree.
Cutting the vines from the trees help keep the trees healthy.
Volunteers at Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park at Back Creek were planting flowers in multiple different containers, including former whisky barrels, as part of the beautification process, said volunteer Katherine Sullivan, who lives near the nature park.
She was planting different types of native flowers, she said. Volunteering allowed her to do something good for the environment and have a fun weekend activity.
“And after a year of pandemic, we’re all ready to be around people,” she said.
The volunteers divide the work, which helps make it possible in a day instead of weeks, she said.
“Many hands make light work, and there’s a lot of labor going into today,” Sullivan said.
Next door at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the statement rang true. The museum relies on its volunteers for help keeping its grounds clean, said Sarah Krizek, lead volunteer for the park.
“We’re a small staff so if it wasn’t for our volunteers, we wouldn’t get much done,” she said.
The museum oversees the nature park and its trails, Krizek said, and it uses GreenScape as a kickoff for its maintenance season.
On Saturday, people were cleaning the trails, weeding the patio and fixing the rocks around the amphitheater.
The museum wants the ground to look beautiful, and during non-pandemic years, it can see many students come from field trips. Plus, it is a park, with people walking the trails and the area.
Even as volunteers were cleaning up the trail, whether through the museum or Capital SUP, park visitors came by to take to the trail, sometimes stopping to ask what was happening.