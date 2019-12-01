The annual Grand Illumination in downtown Annapolis has been canceled due to the weather.
Annapolis Jaycees announced Saturday on Facebook the popular event would be canceled due to the weather. The Jaycees are a volunteer group of local business professionals.
Steady rain has been forecast throughout the day.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel this year’s Grand Illumination,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “The weather forecast is just looking too bad to hold the event. We are hoping to still find a way to bring holiday cheer to all of you and will let you know if we do find a way. Please spread the word that the event has been canceled! Happy holidays to you and yours!”
The Grand Illumination is a popular event downtown that is held next to Market House. A large tree is decorated and light up after nightfall. Santa even pays a visit.
It isn’t clear at this time if the event will be rescheduled or replaced with something else.
This story will be updated.