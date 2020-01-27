Mayo resident Jeff Place took home a Grammy award for Best Historical Album Sunday for his six-CD collection accompanied by a 200-page book titled “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection.”
Place, a curator at the Smithsonian museum’s nonprofit record label, Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, has been nominated for eight Grammys throughout his career. He was nominated for two awards this year: Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album. Sunday’s award is the writer and producer’s third Grammy win.
“The historical album (category) came up, the woman said 'The Grammy goes to ...” I heard ‘Jeff.’ That’s all I heard. I turned to my colleagues and said ‘Oh my God.’ Then bounced out of my chair," Place said.
Place won two Grammys in 1997, Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album, for his project “Anthology of American Folk Music.” The 62nd Grammy Awards win recognizes the years-long effort that went into detailing the history of Pete Seeger, an American activist and folk artist who influenced music for generations. Place considers the Seeger collection his magnum opus.
“I won the first two in the ’90s. It’s been a drought. It’s like when your team is in the Super Bowl years ago and when you finally get back in again it’s like ‘Oh, right. This is what it feels like,’” Place said.
In 2012, Place was nominated for the best historical album award for his work on a Woody Gutherie collection. That year, Whitney Houston was found dead in her hotel room the night before the music ceremony. Place recalls the award show adjusting its program to account for the tragedy.
Sunday’s award show sang the same tune as the news unfolded that legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant died in a helicopter accident that morning. Los Angeles Lakers fans and Grammy attendees gathered at the Staples Center, where the Grammys were held, to grieve the loss of the basketball giant and his daughter.
“In the Staples Center, his jerseys are hanging everywhere. There are pictures of him. It was a cloud over the entire event,” Place said.
Place accepted the award with Robert Santelli and sound engineer Pete Reiniger. The Pete Seeger collection was up against a 38 CD box set that covered three-days worth of music performed at Woodstock. Chatter among nominees predicted the Woodstock project was a lock, making Place’s win a shock.
Waiting for the two categories Place was nominated for to be announced felt like riding a roller coaster up a long incline, he said.
“All of a sudden, when they call the (category) for you, you’re at the top. You’re going to plunge over or you don’t. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Place said.