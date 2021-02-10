Grain elevator in Lothian to remain open for two years as Perdue looks for new owner

One month after announcing the closure of a grain elevator in Lothian, chicken company Perdue has reversed course and said it will keep the facility open for at least two years, while it continues to work with state agriculture officials to find a solution to keep the site open, such as a new owner.
Farmers bring corn, soybeans and other grains to the elevator to be weighed, checked for moisture and sold. State Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder said in Perdue’s statement that the facility in Lothian is critical to farmers in Southern Maryland.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman had urged the company to rethink its decision to close the facility, saying the decision would hurt the remaining farmers in the area. Pittman said he supports preserving farmland.
“We understand the hardship closing the Lothian facility would have on some Maryland farmers and have decided to keep it open for at least the next two years, while continuing our search for a suitable buyer,” Perdue AgriBusiness President Scott Fredericksen said in a statement Wednesday.
He said the facility no longer fits into their business strategy because of the dramatic loss of farm land in the region.
The U.S. Census of Agriculture shows that farming has been on the decline in Anne Arundel for more than a century. Since 1910, the amount of farmland in the county has declined by 90%.
In 1997, there were 34,679 acres in farming, and by 2017 that fell to 27,000 acres, a 20% decrease in farmland in that time alone.