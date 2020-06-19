Someone spray-painted ‘BLM’ on his Edgewater home. Now he’s hosting a sign-making party for Sunday anti-racism protest.

When Roger Connelly found graffiti on the side of his house in Edgewater on Thursday morning, he was angry.
The 41-year-old suspected some sprayed the letters “BLM” because they objected to the sign displayed proudly in his front lawn: “In This House, We Believe: Black Lives Matter; Women’s Rights Are Human Rights; No Human Is Illegal; Science Is Real; Love Is Love; Kindness Is Everything.”
He couldn’t believe someone would destroy his property and he was conflicted about how to respond.
“Part of me wanted to just take the sign down and keep my mouth shut,” he said. “But part of me felt like that was just giving into it and being intimidated.”
People started posting about the graffiti in an Edgewater community Facebook forums and a debate began about who was behind the vandalism. Some said they suspected it was an opponent of the movement sweeping across the country in light of the death of George Floyd and so many other Black people at the hands of police. Others said it was likely someone who supported the nationwide protests.
Connelly figured the former, but he wasn’t sure he wanted to make a stand. He thought about how he wanted his 7- and 11-year-old daughters to remember their father react — “I don’t want them to back down later in life,” he says. So he responded to the comments and said the graffiti had been sprayed on his house. His words referred not to retribution but positive change.
Neighbors offered to buy him new siding and to help put it up, but he said he didn’t need it: He and his wife had planned to redo the outside of the house anyway. Instead, he wanted to make something of this moment.
“We would like to try to use this moment to try to impact positive change in the community, but we aren’t sure the best way to do so,” Connelly posted in an Edgewater for Change Facebook group.
He said he was concerned about his children and the coronavirus. COVID-19, the disease caused by the respiratory virus, had killed at least 2,901 Marylanders and infected almost 64,000 more as of Friday morning. And while hospitalizations have steadily declined, restrictions against large gathering instituted to stop the spread remain.
But then Connelly realized the decision had already been made.
“Since someone already decided our house was the place to make BLM signs, we decided to invite others to do the same,” he said in a subsequent post.
Neighbors are now expected to gather in his yard on Londontown Road on Saturday night to design signs for an anti-racism march Sunday. The event is planned for noon Sunday in Eastport.
The march dubbed “Finish Pip & Zastrow’s work: March to Stop Racism in Eastport” refers to a movie about the fast friendship of former Mayor Roger “Pip” Moyer, who was white, Joseph “Zastrow” Simms, who was black, growing up in a segregated city.