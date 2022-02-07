‘This will help get spirits back up.’ Gov. Hogan honors health care workers for action during COVID fight.

After nearly two years of a COVID-19 pandemic that strained health care resources, doctors, nurses, technicians and other hospital staff appreciate any recognition and support they receive, especially after the stress the omicron variant put them through. On Monday, they got a real morale booster.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visited the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center to honor their courage and commitment by presenting a proclamation and thanking front line health care workers as well as members of the National Guard, who are managing the COVID testing center on campus.
Hogan also designated Feb. 7-13 as Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland.
Kathy McCollum, president and CEO of the Glen Burnie health care center, said it was amazing for Hogan to stop by.
“We have been through a lot and these two years have been challenging. And the last six weeks have been unprecedented. The staff has innovated and stretched in ways most people wouldn’t understand,” McCollum said. “It feels like the world has moved on and some team members have felt forgotten. This visit meant the world to them and something they will talk about for years.”
The last surge in COVID-19 tested the hospital in different ways, said Neel Vibhakar, chief medical officer at UM BWMC.
“[Through] the preparation of our team and the efforts of the entire system we were able to get through it,” said Vibhakar. “At omicron’s peak, it was double of what we saw in the previous surge.”
Respiratory therapist Riffat Chaudhry came to UM BWMC from New Jersey at the beginning of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has been an incredible burden on respiratory therapists and it has been tiring, but [we do it] for all the sick people who have come to the hospital, to make them better and go home alive,” he said.
Chaudhry helps to manage life-support machines, ventilators, bypass machines and high-flow oxygen machines.
Chaudhry said it was great for the governor to visit and that all the workers at the hospital like to feel appreciated.
“What we all have been through is tough times and I was glad to see him here and appreciating all the staff,” Chaudhry said. “You get motivated when your work is recognized and appreciated.”
Coming into work every day is a tough challenge that Chaudhry said the staff must face, no matter how hard it is.
“The patients need us working harder than ever before,” he said. “There are some days I am afraid that I am taking the bug home, but I still come to work with energy.”
Alisa Larbalestrier, an emergency physician, said the governor’s visit and having a week of appreciation will help morale.
“It’s awesome the governor is recognizing the work we do. It has been a challenging couple of years but we hope things are going in a positive direction,” she said. “This will help get spirits back up.”
Larbalestrier said many health professionals were scared at the beginning of the pandemic, but at the same time excited to use their training to fight COVID. During the second surge, they kept the same mindset. But, the last few surges have been more tiring because it seemed they were preventable, she said.
“We keep coming back for patients and for one another. We don’t leave our teammates by themselves,” Larbalestrier said. “My family keeps me going.”
Charlotte Holt, who has worked in the hospital’s environmental service department for 12 years, helps to sanitize and disinfect different areas. Her job has become extremely important during the pandemic.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“It felt good to be recognized. I am not on the front line but the back line and people don’t see what we do, but we have to do our job extremely well,” she said. “I love what I do.”