Pasadena man indicted following Glen Burnie shooting at red light in March

A Pasadena man was indicted Thursday after a shooting at a red light in Glen Burnie earlier this year.

Chance Ramon Demont, 24, was arrested at his home May 5, nearly two months after police say he shot at a motorist while attempting to pass him at a traffic light. Following last week’s indictment, Demont now faces 15 charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, as well firearm and drug offenses.

On March 6, Anne Arundel County Police met with the victim, who said he was sitting at a red light on Ritchie Highway when a four-wheeler and two dirt bikes tried to get around him. He told police the four-wheeler struck his car and when he yelled out, one of the men on the dirt bikes fired a handgun at him.

Detectives on the scene recovered a bullet from the victim’s car, according to charging documents, and no injuries were reported by the driver or his passenger.

Police wrote they “had previous knowledge” of Demont riding dirt bikes. And in the weeks following the shooting, reviewing his online photos and staking out his place of work, police found Demont with vehicles similar to the three involved in the Glen Burnie assault.

Additionally, records obtained by police showed Demont’s cell phone was located at the Ritchie Highway intersection with Ordinance Road a few minutes before the victim called law enforcement, according to charging documents.

When officers arrested Demont in May, they found nearly more than 1,800 grams of marijuana and nearly 400 grams of THC products — wax and vape containing the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana. Detectives also found large quantities of hallucinogenic, psilocybin mushrooms at his home, police wrote.

Demont is being held without bond and an initial hearing is scheduled for Monday in circuit court. A defense attorney has not yet been assigned to his case.