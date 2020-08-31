Man shot after trying to keep another man at scene of crash in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel police say

A man suffered an apparent gunshot wound after trying to stop another man from leaving the scene of a car accident Saturday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
Police responded to the area of Shelly Road and Harris Heights in Glen Burnie around 9:20 p.m. Thursday and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh, police said. The victim told police a man shot him after he tried to keep him at the scene of a collision.
The suspect then drove away in a light color sedan. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tipline at 410-222-4700 to remain anonymous.