Glen Burnie fire injures occupant, firefighter; causes $200,000 in damages

Fire in a two-story house in Glen Burnie Saturday caused an estimated $200,000 in damages and injured a resident and a firefighter, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
It took 40 Anne Arundel County firefighters around 40 minutes to control the fire, which spread from the deck to an outside fence and shed, partially collapsing a roof, burning a back deck and spreading to rooms on both levels of the house. The fire was reported about 5 p.m. and melted the siding of a neighboring home.
A man who lived alone in the house on the 900 block of Jay Court suffered a burn injury to his hand. He was sent to the burn center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. A firefighter sustained a minor injury to his leg and was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He has since been released.
The homeowner was displaced but did not require Red Cross assistance. The fire started near the deck. The cause is under investigation.