A Glen Burnie house fire displaces two residents, sends one firefighter to burn center with minor injuries

A house fire in Glen Burnie displaced two adults on Saturday afternoon and sent one firefighter with minor injuries to Johns Hopkins Burn Center at Bayview Medical Center.
The call came around 5:30 p.m. when a neighbor reported flames coming from a house in the 7500 block of Brightwater Beach Road. Anne Arundel County firefighters arrived to find fire through the roof of the one story single family home.
The residents were down the street at a family member’s house, fire department officials said. No residents or neighbors were injured.
A total of 35 firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes. The cause of the fire has not been determined.