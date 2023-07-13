Early morning burglary in Glen Burnie leaves one man shot as police look for four suspects

A man was shot early Thursday morning following a home invasion and robbery in Glen Burnie. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Anne Arundel County Police said.

According to a news release, officers responded to the unit block of Leymar Road at approximately 4:10 a.m., where a woman said four people in ski masks had entered the man’s home and demanded to know “where the money was kept,” police said. The woman was a guest at the house, department spokesperson Marc Limansky said.

Advertisement

The four suspects, who authorities described as being between ages 20 and 30, pushed the woman to the ground and left with a locked cash box and another box, police said, not drawing any weapons inside.

Once they went outside, however, they confronted the man at his vehicle and attempted to rob him. When he tried to get in his car to escape, one of the suspects shot him, police said. All four then fled the scene.

Advertisement

Officers later found the boxes at the scene, Limansky said, though the department could not confirm Thursday afternoon whether anything had been taken from them.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.