Anne Arundel County Police: two women shoplift at Glen Burnie Halloween store, try to hit employee with getaway car

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the Halloween store for a reported theft and hit and run. An employee told police she was assaulted by two women when she confronted them for stealing from the store. The women then left the store and got into a silver Acura occupied by a man and a teen boy. The driver of the Acura attempted to hit the employee with the car, police said, before hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene.