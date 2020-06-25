xml:space="preserve">
Fire scorches Ferndale house, sends firefighter to the hospital, Anne Arundel officials say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 25, 2020 10:08 AM
Firefighters responded to a two story, single-family dwelling fire Wednesday. - Original Credit:
Firefighters responded to a two story, single-family dwelling fire Wednesday. - Original Credit: (Courtesy of Anne Arundel Fire / HANDOUT)

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after crews put out a fire that scorched a house in Ferndale Wednesday night, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

The firefighter was in good condition after he reported “a medical complaint,” said Capt. Erik Kornmeyer, fire department spokesman.

He said no residents were home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors in the 100 block of Packard Avenue called 911 when a two-story house went up in flames, prompting an army of firefighters to drive to the scene, Kornmeyer said.
Kornmeyer said the firefighters first on scene described significant flames on the first and second floors of the home. Smoke billowed into the sky.

Some 34 firefighters helped control the fire in approximately 30 minutes, however Kornmeyer said crews were on the scene for 3 and 1/2 hours putting out hot spots, salvaging belongings and cleaning up.

Fire officials don’t yet know where the fire started or what prompted the house to burn, Kornmeyer said. Officers with the department’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have been tasked with finding out.

It’s unclear whether the house featured working smoke alarms because nobody was home to hear the alarm ring, Kornmeyer said.

Fire officials estimate the first caused $140,000 in damage, he said.

Firefighters from the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department assisted county crews in putting out the blaze.

