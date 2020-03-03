Neighbor saves two dogs as fire scorches Glen Burnie townhouse, Anne Arundel fire officials say

A fire in Glen Burnie Monday evening scorched a townhouse, left a Samaritan with minor injuries and displaced two residents, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
When a neighbor saw the blaze, the man entered the burning home to rescue his neighbors’ two dogs, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman. The man sustained minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.
Davies said the pets were uninjured.
Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Willow Bend Drive after 7 p.m. after neighbors reported an end-of-the-row townhouse was ablaze, Davies said. Those first on scene described flames emanating from the rear of all three levels of the house.
Some 30 firefighters responded to the scene, he said. First, they put out the rear exterior fire — where it originated. Then, they located and extinguished the third floor and attic areas where the blaze had spread.
Davies said it took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to control the fire and prevented damage to the neighboring townhouse.
The Red Cross, Davies said, is assisting residents of the home who were displaced by the fire. Neither were present during the blaze.
Exactly what caused the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, is being investigated by the fire department’s Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, Davies said.
Firefighters from the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire & Rescue Department assisted county crews.