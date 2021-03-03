Glen Burnie house fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages

A fire that started in the kitchen and spread throughout a one-story home caused an estimated $100,000 in damages, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home on Ferndale Avenue in Glen Burnie. Three occupants living in the home were displaced by the fire that started in a kitchen and living room area. The flames spread to house’s back and side windows.
Around 36 firefighters extinguished the flames in 25 minutes. There are no reported injuries. The fire and explosives investigation unit are investigating the cause of the fire.