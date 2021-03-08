20-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie. Accident under investigation

A 20-year-old Glen Burnie man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning after his Acura drifted into a median and struck a tree, Anne Arundel police said.
Kai Saunders was traveling south on Ritchie Highway on Northfolk Road around 3:35 a.m. when his car drove onto a grassy center median and hit a tree, police said. Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Police said speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending. The crash is currently under investigation.