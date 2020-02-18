One of four injured in Glen Burnie crash after fleeing police had warrant related to pool shooting

Anne Arundel County police said a Volkswagen Beetle took off Sunday night when an officer initiated a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. The car came to crashing stop, severely injuring all the occupants.
All four occupants were taken to area hospitals with severe or life-threatening injuries. And court records show at least three had reasons to run when a cop car pulled up behind them in the area of Hidden Brook Drive. Police said officers did not chase them.
One passenger, Dion Isom Sanders, 21, was wanted on two outstanding warrants — one for charges of being an accessory after the fact of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie over the summer and another for a home invasion where one person was shot and another pistol whipped. Forensics connected the home invasion and the homicide, court records show.
The driver, 22-year-old Jahaid Haneef Thomas, and passengers, Maia Leilani Ventura and Lara Marie Geralde, both 19, were charged with possession of drugs after officers recovered suspected marijuana, Xanax and oxycodone from the car, according to police-authored charging documents.
An officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Hidden Brook Drive after noticing the Volkswagen did not have functional tag lights, police wrote. After the officer turned on their lights and sirens near the intersection with Crain Highway, the Beetle began speeding up.
Court records state the officers pulled back and turned their lights off, only for the car to have continued down Old State Road toward Quarterfield Road. Police said their investigation revealed the car lost control, crossed the center line and smashed into parked cars in the area of Old Stage Road near Baylor Road.
The officer who’d initially conducted the stop saw debris fly in the 600 block of Old Stage Road, according to charging documents.
Three unoccupied vehicles were damaged before the car operated by Thomas came crashing to a halt. A 1997 Mazda Miata, a 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2001 Ford van sustained damage, according to police.
Alcohol, drugs and speed appear to have contributed to the crash, police said of their preliminary findings.
Sanders and Thomas were unresponsive when officers responded to the scene and both were transported to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Geralde and Ventura, who were both able to step out of the vehicle under their own power, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Thomas, Geralde and Ventura have been charged with two counts each possession of drugs other than marijuana. Neither have attorneys listed in court records.
The women told police they’d been at a party, and allowed Thomas, who they’d met at the gathering, to drive the car because they’d been drinking. Officers identified Thomas when they found his learner’s permit. In addition to drugs, police found open and unopened beer bottles, according to charging documents.
Sanders has not been charged with a crime stemming from the crash, according to online court records.
It’s unclear whether Sanders has been served with either of the outstanding warrants for him. The 21-year-old was arrested in July in connection to what prosecutors have described as a “brazen, violent and vicious murder" at a Glen Burnie pool party.
Sanders was arrested with 21-year-old Jacovi Devaughn Johnson, who police said fired a number of rounds into a crowd of people, killing James Antonio Diggs IV, 29, of Gwynn Oak, and wounding two others. Authorities said the two others were able to check themselves into hospitals for treatment.
Neither Sanders’ nor Johnson’s attorneys could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Sanders was first charged with possessing a handgun and released on his recognizance. According to court records, the State’s Attorneys Office moved his case to the Circuit Court in September and added one more count: Accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, a felony.
Johnson has professed his innocence related to the fatal shooting in letters to Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs, casting the blame on another person who he claimed was caught with a gun and was in police custody. Johnson did not name the other person.
Sanders was charged with another crime in September. This time for home invasion, assault, burglary and a host of firearms charges connected to an incident on June 23. According to charging documents, he and an accomplice broke into a Severn home, pistol whipped one resident and shot another.
Court records show ballistics tests determined the Smith & Wesson handgun used in the home invasion was recovered from the scene of the pool shooting about two weeks later.
A warrant was issued for the home invasion on Nov. 30 and another was issued for the murder accessory charges on Nov. 14. Neither has been served.