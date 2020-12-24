Four injured in Glen Burnie crash Wednesday night, fire officials say

Four people were taken to the hospital after three cars collided in Glen Burnie on Wednesday night.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said responders were called at 10:45 p.m. to the crash on Crain Highway North by Sawmill Creek Bridge.
Firefighters rescued a 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from the car they were trapped in before they were taken to Shock Trauma with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries, Davies said.
A 38-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries, Davies said.