Glen Burnie motorcyclists killed in two-vehicle crash, Anne Arundel County police say

A man riding a motorcycle died after a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.
Larry Leroy Vanmeter III, 29, of Glen Burnie was killed in the crash after his motorcycle was struck by a Ford Taurus, police said. The crash occurred near Point Pleasant Road and Furance Beach Road.
A Ford Taurus was traveling eastbound on Point Pleasant Road and attempted to turn left into a convenience store when it struck Vameter’s Suzuki motorcycle.
Vanmeter was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver and passengers from the car were not injured. Vanmeter was not using headlights and the primary cause of the crash is believed to be speeding from the motorcyclist, police said.
The Traffic Safety Section is still investigating the accident.