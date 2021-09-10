Glen Burnie attic fire causes estimated $55,000 in damage

A fire that started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the attic of a Glen Burnie home on East Park Drive was extinguished in 20 minutes, the Anne Arundel County fire department said.
Thirty-six firefights from Anne Arundel County, Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services and BWI Fire and Rescue quickly sprayed water on the area in the attic of the two-story duplex, bringing the fire under control. Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental. The estimated cost in damages is $55,000, according to the county fire department.
A neighbor who called the fire department to report the fire also alerted residents of the home, who tried to extinguish the fire themselves before exiting the house. Anne Arundel County Fire Department strongly urges residents to leave their homes during a fire and not try to put out fires themselves if the flames cannot be immediately controlled by a fire extinguisher.
“If a fire is spreading rapidly beyond the spot where it started, a fire extinguisher or residential garden hose will not extinguish the fire. A garden hose flows 9 gallons of water per minute while a fire hose flows 150 gallons per minute,” the department said in a statement, adding that firefighters will do all they can to save residents’ property and belongings.
Residents in a house where a fire has started should evacuate quickly and close doors and windows before leaving, the department said.