Jury finds Glen Burnie man guilty of attempted first-degree murder for carjacking, repeatedly running over man with car

An Anne Arundel County jury found a 47-year-old man from Glen Burnie guilty of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday after he stole a man’s car and ran him over with it repeatedly.
The jury also convicted Gerald Haigis of armed carjacking, armed robbery and first-degree assault for the incident April 5.
Anne Arundel County police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a carjacking report and discovered a man sitting on the median of a road near Baymeadow Drive and Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie with bloody hair and injuries consistent with being hit by a car.
The man told police he was driving with a man named “Jerry,” referring to Haigis, to Baltimore City to buy drugs. Haigis and the man then picked up a woman in the area of Vernon Avenue and arranged for the man to have sex with the woman, he told police.
The man, who was driving the car, parked in a lot in the 100 block of Blades Lane. Haigis was sitting behind the man and put a rope around his head and attempted to strangle him, according to the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney’s office.
The man tried to reverse the car but the woman moved the car’s gear into park and took the car keys out of the ignition. The man then tried to flee the parking lot on foot, but Haigis got into the driver seat, followed the man and hit him with his car, the office said.
Haigis hit the man a second time and then ran the man over. After being struck multiple times, the victim moved out of the road and hid under a truck, according to the office.
The jury was shown surveillance video from local businesses that captured the incident. The jury also watched a video of Haigis and the woman pull up next to the man as he lay in the road and Haigis pointed a gun at his head. He then stole items out of the man’s pockets before fleeing in his car.
“The defendant viciously assaulted and attacked the victim and because of his crimes is facing many years in jail,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “I would like to thank the witness for coming forward and testifying in this case and hope that he continues to receive the necessary resources and support to move forward from such a traumatic incident.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Carolynn Grammas prosecuted the case. Sloane Franklin, Haigis’ defense attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Haigis’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.