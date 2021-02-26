Five people sent to hospital with injuries after Glen Burnie apartment building catches fire

Occupants living on the second floor of an apartment building in Glen Burnie were unable to escape when heavy smoke from a downstairs fire filled the hallway Thursday night.
Thirty-eight firefighters responded around 11:15 p.m. to 7849 Crilley Road after a fire started on a stovetop in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment. The smoke set off the building’s alarm system. The occupants were rescued through the windows of four upper-level apartments, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters believe the occupant of the apartment where the fire started left the apartment door open when they evacuated, causing the common areas, including the stairwell, to fill with smoke. The smoke trapped the other building occupants from escaping on their own.
Firefighters rescued eight occupants on the second floor with ladders while other firefighters extinguished the flames in 15 minutes. Five people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced occupants living in the building’s eight apartments. Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit are investigating the fire and believe it to be accidental.