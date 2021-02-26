Five people sent to hospital with injuries after Glen Burnie apartment building catches fire

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in an apartment building at 7000 block Crilley Road. Three of the callers were from second-floor apartments who advised they were unable to evacuate due to smoke conditions. Firefighters arrived a found a two-story apartment building with four apartments on each floor. Occupants in need of rescue were in the windows of several second-floor apartments. Firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire in the first-floor apartment while rescuing eight occupants, many evacuated by ladders from second-floor windows. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)