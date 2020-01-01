A day after Mayo Peninsula residents showed up in force to voice concerns about a proposed 42-home development, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a lengthy statement on Twitter condemning the project.
Glebe Bay Partnership hosted a meeting Monday at the Edgewater Library to solicit feedback from the community regarding its proposed development on a 45-acre parcel of land off Glebe Heights Drive. Almost 200 descended upon the little building and said they worried about traffic, a lag in emergency response times and the loss of forest space.
“Your voices were heard,” Pittman said in a one of a series of 15 Tweets Tuesday afternoon.
Pittman added that he does not have the authority to accept or reject the project, which has not yet been approved. In a statement released to The Capital before his string of tweets, he echoed residents’ concerns about overburdened peninsulas in the county and that "adding impervious surface near our waterways reverses the bay restoration progress that we celebrate.”
Developer James Glascock said at the meeting their plans included infrastructure improvements that would ameliorate any concerns about traffic and response times. Glascock could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Glebe Bay has submitted sketches and under the county’s new forest conservation law any developer that submitted a plan by Dec. 15 is exempt from the stricter requirements of the law. The current grandfathering provision was added as an amendment by the County Council.
Pittman said the county received a deluge of applications for development on forest land before the deadline. He said he hoped the Glebe Heights project would prompt lawmakers to consider changing the language to what his administration originally proposed.
Glascock said at the meeting Thursday that his project has a compact area with homes, preserving about half the forest on the plot of land. Residents largely scoffed at his claims, urging that protecting the foliage be the priority.
The proposal would widen Glebe Heights Drive to 22-feet, with 8-feet wide shoulders to boot. The shoulders, Glascock said at the meeting, are designed to serve as sidewalks too.
But south county residents were more concerned about Central Avenue, with many saying they already experienced heavy traffic on Route 214. Adding 42 homes would put roughly 88 more cars on the road each day, they said, further clogging a the busy thoroughfare, the only way in and out of the peninsula.
“Development in this county should be directed to places where infrastructure exists already,” Pittman said. “Our peninsulas are served by single roads that are not designed to handle the traffic they carry today."
Pittman added that his administration is putting an emphasis on holding developers accountable for environmental laws.
“Anne Arundel County,” he concluded, “must do better.”