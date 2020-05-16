Giant Food, Annapolis police collaborate for 8,000-pound donation to Light House Shelter

About a dozen officers from the Annapolis Police Department unloaded a truckload of food donated at the Light House Shelter by Giant Foods on a recent afternoon.
As director, Doug Duvall runs the show at Giant Delivers (formerly Peapod), a subsidiary of Giant Foods, in Hanover. When he got a shipment of supplies and couple of thousand pounds of products weren’t carried by the grocery operation, he needed a place take it — some charity where he could drop it all off promptly.
“I needed the room, honestly,” Duvall said.
Duvall called someone he’d collaborated with for philanthropic endeavors before, John Lee, vice president the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400. The union represents Giant employees in Hanover and the officers of the Annapolis Police Department. Lee knew just who needed the food, a trusted ally of the police department where he worked for years.
With two coworkers, Duvall drove about 8,000 pounds of food down to Annapolis around 2 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at the Annapolis Light House Shelter, which provides food for homeless and needy folks in the area. The shelter has a drive-up and walk-up food pantry and also distributes meals in the community.
During the coronavirus crisis, demand for the shelter’s services has gone up, said Lara Ippolito, associate director of communications. Thankfully they’ve also seen slightly more donations; Wednesdays should feed at least 700 people.
Duvall said the truckload included diapers, water, canned food, “about anything you could think of." He was happy to see a “great turnout” of police personnel assisting. Sgts. Amy Miguez and Christopher Kintop, Detective Aaron Stein, Officer John Lee (Lee’s son) and Cadet Ki’Jay Randall, among others, helped unload the food, wearing face masks and gloves.
“It’s great to be able to give back," said Kintop, lead steward for the police union. "A lot of police officers, they got into this job because they wanted to help somebody, and this is a way of helping.”
Their efforts inspired Police Chief Ed Jackson and Deputy Chief Paul Herman, who looked on as their department helped out an organization that they’ve worked together with on many projects over the years.
“Law enforcement and community organizations, like homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters, they’re both in the business of helping people," Jackson said.
With COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, impacting almost every aspect of daily life, Duvall and the officers said it just felt good to give back.
“It was even a morale booster for me personally,” Jackson said.