Anne Arundel County police posthumously make George Phelps an honorary officer

George Phelps Jr., a sheriff’s deputy, was Anne Arundel County’s first African American law enforcement officer. Anne Arundel County police posthumously named Phelps an honorary county police officer Thursday, placing a plaque at an Annapolis intersection named after Phelps and his wife, Marion.
Phelps served as sheriff’s deputy for 25 years from 1951 to 1976 after he was denied a job with the Anne Arundel County police. Seventy years later, the police department is commemorating his contributions to the community, and to law enforcement.
O’Brien Atkinson, the president of the county’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, said Thursday that although the union did not exist at the time, Phelps would also be commemorated as an honorary union brother.
After discussing how to honor Phelps during Black History Month, Police Chief Amal Awad — the county’s first Black police chief — presented a plaque engraved with a police badge to Phelps’ daughter Joyce Phelps Huey.
The plaque stands at the corner of George and Marion Phelps Lane in Annapolis. The couple funded the county’s first “Opportunities Industrialization Center” in Annapolis in 1978, the longest running job training program in the city.
“Although once denied the opportunity to wear the uniform I wear, that other officers from the Black community take pride in wearing, he did not give up,” Awad said. “That speaks to his willingness and desire to continue his service beyond his military service.”
Phelps, who would later deputize 200 Black special deputy sheriffs in Anne Arundel County, was repeatedly reported to the Sheriff’s Office his first day on the job in 1950. People thought Phelps, a Black man, was impersonating an officer, county police said. Phelps became a celebrated name in Annapolis for breaking a barrier among police forces and paving the path for Black officers.
“He served our communities even when met with disrespect and racism,” police spokesperson Kam Cooke said.
Phelps was born at 110 South St. in Annapolis on Aug. 5, 1926, to George and Louise Phelps. His father was a chef at the Naval Academy; his mother gave private music lessons.
After playing tackle on Bates High School’s football team as a teenager, Phelps joined the Army during World War II, returned in 1946, finished high school and attended North Carolina A&T College.
He wanted to go on serving, using his military police experience. Phelps went to both the city and state police and was turned away because of the color of his skin. Joe Alton, then sheriff, later Anne Arundel’s first county executive, appointed Phelps deputy sheriff. Phelps recruited and led a detail of African-American deputies who worked in their community.
He later worked part-time for Anne Arundel County Police Department’s community relations division as a Black community liaison.
Phelps served about 20 years, then, in 1974, used his experience to start a private security firm, Phelps Protective Service, which grew to a multimillion-dollar operation with well over 200 employees working at banks, schools, corporate offices and shopping centers in five states.
Phelps was on the security team at the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963, standing feet away from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as he gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.
When King was murdered in 1968, Phelps joined Mayor Pip Moyer and Zastrow Simms in keeping things quiet in Annapolis as rioting broke out in other cities around the country.
In 1978, using more than $70,000 of his own money, he and his wife, Marion, opened a local chapter of the Opportunities Industrialization Center, a nationwide nonprofit geared to training people for entry-level jobs. Its work continues.
Phelps, a community champion and civil rights advocate died in 2015. He was 88 years old.
E.B. Furgurson III contributed to this report.