Baltimore man dies after motorcycle collides with minivan, Anne Arundel police say

A Baltimore man on a motorcycle died Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a minivan on Crain Highway in Gambrills, police said.
Clifton Christopher White II, 38, of Baltimore was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Crain Highway south just north of Capitol Raceway Road, police said.
Police say a Honda minivan driven by Theresa Ann Hayburn, 52, of Bowie was intending to turn left on southbound Crain Highway when it collided with White’s motorcycle as it approached in the adjacent left turn lane. Hayburn was not injured.
A preliminary investigation has revealed the crash was caused by the minivan failing to remain in a single lane, police said. The motorcycle’s speed may have also contributed to the crash.
Toxicology tests are still pending but drug or alcohol use does not appear to be a factor, police said.
A passenger in the minivan, James Hayburn, 20, of Bowie, was not injured.
The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.