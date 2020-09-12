No event, no problem: Two Anne Arundel runners hold virtual Boston Marathon on Galesville’s Main Street

On Saturday, in an alternate universe, Drew Griffin and Libby Leyden would have woken up in Boston hotel rooms. Their alarms would have been blaring by 5 a.m., and they would have quickly been boarding a bus with the other 40 or so members of Tedy’s Team — a running group raising money for neurological stroke awareness. They would have joined 30,000 other athletes along the 26.2-mile course.
Instead, on Saturday morning, Griffin woke up around 6 a.m., got dressed and walked outside. Leyden drove 38 miles from her home in Laurel to Griffin’s quiet Galesville street, where the two stretched their legs and chatted with family members. In place of a loudspeaker announcement and starter’s gun blast, Griffin’s family opted for a hushed countdown in unison a few minutes after 7 a.m.
The marathon was on, just not where they expected.
Instead of running the infamously grueling course and dreaded “heartbreak hill,” Griffin and Leyden ran up and down Main Street 14 times — their Boston Marathon dreams altered, but not necessarily crushed, by the coronavirus pandemic. The route was mostly quiet, except when they passed a cluster of hollering family, friends and neighbors planted in front of the four-bay firehouse.
“I definitely didn’t plan it this way, but it’s almost better,” Leyden said. “We have family here, local support, and we can see what our bodies can do.”
Though the environment is not what they expected, both Griffin and Leyden said the motivation was the same. Together, they raised more than $15,000 for stroke treatment and awareness.
Leyden ran in honor of her grandfather, who suffered two strokes and ultimately died of complications. Before he passed, and when Libby was in college at Northeastern University in Boston, she had been at the finish line during the Boston Marathon Bombings. She was not injured but said she promised herself she’d someday run in the race.
This would have been her first Boston Marathon.
Griffin ran in honor of his father, who suffered from heart disease and experienced a stroke before dying in 2009. He may have died sooner, if not for a heart transplant in 2004 funded in part by community support, Griffin said.
“I saw what it was like for people to support us, to fundraise and do things for others outside themselves, and it got me five more years of my dad,” Griffin said. " I really am just driven by hoping others get extra time with their loved ones."
His mother drove nearly six hours from Holly Springs, North Carolina, to see her son honor his dad with the race. Kay Griffin choked back tears when she spoke about the strength and perseverance her son and late husband share.
Her son’s commitment to distance running is also a commitment to living a healthy life and living to see as much of his two young children’s lives as possible, she said.
View this post on Instagram
Pre-Race 2020 Boston Marathon Team Photo 🙌🏻 it was a whole community effort today!! Galesville came out today ❤️ Dad’s name on my chest ready to go! 🏃🏻♂️ My late father’s effort to live through a heart attack at 25, stroke at 45, and heart transplant at 52 gave us what he coined, “borrowed time” so the least I can do is give extreme effort to honor him. But like anything meaningful in life, it’s hard to reach your goals alone. That’s why you need a strong team. I love mine! Through all the training for the 2020 Boston Marathon (virtual) to benefit @tedysteam, created by 3x Super Bowl Champ, Tedy Bruschi...I couldn’t ask for a better group. https://bit.ly/2Yqk8Rp #tedysteam #bostonmarathon #stroke #running #life #goals #persevere #relentless #fundraiser #marathon #marathontraining #healthy #pace #hardworkpaysoffs #consistency #run #runningman #nevergiveup
And so the pair made the best of the pandemic circumstances and canceled in-person race by rallying the neighborhood and drawing strength from their support.
Griffin’s wife Molly Griffin and their two children Kennedy, 3, and Grayson, 1, all wore royal blue in honor of Tedy’s Team. During the second half of the race, when her dad passed, Kennedy cheered and rang a royal blue cowbell.
For many of the miles, Griffin and Leyden were trailed by supportive neighbors on bicycles. At first, they were joined only by Ted Gott, a neighbor who said he was their “security patrol."
Later, they were joined by 10-year-old twins Eamon and Rowan Ruark, whose parents joined the firehouse cheering squad for nearly the entirety of the race.
Eventually, the boys peeled off and joined the rest of the spectators. Though many gathered in a neighbors front yard to play yard games, drink coffee and monitor the gaggle of neighborhood children, Molly Griffin stuck to business.
The water stop was a card table pitched in front of the firehouse, with three mylar balloons tied to the back of a Black Chevy Tahoe to mark the spot on the course. She prepared mini water bottles, Gatorades and fruit for the runners, and tossed the bottle caps and orange peels in an empty Pampers box under the table.
If they were in Boston and their family members got lucky, they might get to be in the stands near the finish line to watch Griffin and Leyden finish the race. They’d yell and cheer with thousands of other fans, and then would not be reunited with their athletes for some time. The two Anne Arundel runners would have to navigate the crowd of sweaty, exhausted athletes and attend a team meeting before seeing their families.
But on Saturday, when the two crossed under the handmade balloon arch at the finish line, they were only arms-length from supportive hugs, squealing toddlers and an ice bath in a kiddie pool.