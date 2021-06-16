More than 175 years after it is established, the story of Freetown is on full display

James Spencer purchased 56 acres of land near Marley Creek on Dec. 26, 1845, for $2,000.
But Spencer was a Black man, making his purchase rare but necessary in a slavery-driven system, said Tony Spencer, the great-great-grandson of James Spencer. The land that James Spencer purchased became Freetown, a still-standing Black enclave in Anne Arundel County.
Tony Spencer, 69, helped make sure the information about his second great-grandfather and the history of Freetown was correct on the new wayside sign at the Freetown Community Park that was unveiled on Tuesday.
“We can’t let it go away. We can’t let anyone forget what has happened,” he said.
The sign, filled with history about religion, education and the Freetown community, is one of 10 to be placed around Anne Arundel County as part of the historic sign initiative launched by the cultural resource section of the Office of Planning and Zoning. Over 50 members of Freetown and Pumphrey gathered together Tuesday to recognize and celebrate the past, present and future of the communities.
“It’s really a way of recognizing places that are local and unique to the county that has influenced the county’s development and historic trajectory,” said Anne Arundel Chief of Cultural Resources Jane Cox.
The current Freetown community is filled with the legacies of people who have lived in Freetown for all of, or for most of, their lives. All of whom have different ties to the history of the community.
Freetown resident Lillie Caldwell spoke about how she’s been a Freetown resident since she was nine and a member of the Freetown improvement association since she was 17. African-Americans had the need to survive and a determination to thrive as a community, Caldwell said.
Ruth Greene Allen was born in Freetown in 1947.
“I will never live anywhere else,” Allen said. “I will die and be buried here.”
Lifelong Freetown resident Kathleen Johnson, 59, said that Freetown is a close-knitt community and it was great growing up there. As three boys played basketball on the park’s court while the sign was unveiled, Johnson said she remembers when the park was built 40 years ago.
Johnson, the former president of the Freetown Community Association, wants the new sign to be a way to carry on the history that lives in the community.
On the sign, noteworthy Freetown residents from the past are highlighted, including Sherman Bouyer.
“Sherman Bouyer was my mother’s insurance man,” said Jaki Bell, president of the Freetown Community Association.
Bouyer was one of a few Black insurance agents in Anne Arundel County. The people on the sign are people that the community members knew, said Bell, 76, who has lived in Freetown since her 20s. Other people highlighted on the sign include Cora Spencer Carter and Jane Dorsey Mathews, who petitioned the county to permit a school in the Good Templars Lodge with a certified, trained teacher.
County Executive Steuart Pittman was in attendance and spoke before the signs were officially unveiled. He said the signs are just one way of feeling more connected to the land, and the county schools are starting to teach about Black history more.
The other sign that was unveiled, which recognizes the history of the Pumphrey community, will be placed at the Lloyd Keaser Community Center on Wednesday.
Seventy-five African Americans founded the Pumphrey community in 1832 on lands acquired by Quaker Walter Pumphrey in 1708, according to the sign.
Ramocille Johnson, of Pumphrey, helped compile the history and transformed it into a narrative. Johnson said that Lloyd Keaser, featured as a hometown hero on the sign, is very motivational to the young people.
“The center where the sign will be is the third Pumphrey elementary school, and the name was changed to Lloyd Keaser Center when he went to the world Olympics in 1976,” Johnson said.
The signs will make sure that generations learn something about the historical significance of the area because history gets lost, she said.
The Office of Planning and Zoning is considering opening up another round of nominations for the next set of signs, aiming to continue promoting and preserving the history within the county.
Spencer said he would never apologize for the truth.
“If we don’t keep speaking it, it’ll go away.”