Gov. Hogan proclaims June 28 Freedom of the Press Day in honor of Capital Gazette shooting victims

Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed Sunday Freedom of the Press Day in honor of the five Capital Gazette employees murdered two years ago to the day in 2018.
The proclamation states June 28, will be observed as Freedom of the Press Day in the state to memorialize Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters and to honor and protect “all journalists serving a vital role in the world’s democratic process to inform residents of the happenings of their governments.”
“Two years ago today, five Marylanders lost their lives to a heinous and unthinkable act of violence,” Hogan said. “Today, as we honor those we lost and all who have lost their lives in the pursuit of informing our citizens, we recognize the vital role that the freedom of the press has in our democracy and our duty to honor and protect this most fundamental constitutional right.”
Last year, the Maryland General Assembly voted unanimously to name June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in Maryland to honor the five victims in the shooting on the Capital Gazette’s office. The joint resolution, which passed unanimously, was sponsored by Anne Arundel County lawmakers Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Alice Cain.
Sen. Ben Cardin also sent an email over the weekend expressing sentiments for the families of the victims and the survivors for their resilience and dedication to their mission as journalists. Cardin, who introduced the bill to get a Fallen Journalist Memorial in Washington, D.C., also cited the Committee to Protect Journalists’ tracker that shows more than 100 journalists have been attacked and 36 arrested so far in 2020.
“These attacks are spurred on by dangerous rhetoric that has created an “open season” on denigrating and harassing the media for doing its job – asking questions that need to be asked, investigating the stories that need to be investigated, and bringing needed transparency to the halls of power whether they are in Annapolis; Washington, D.C.; or elsewhere around the country,” he wrote.
Cardin’s bill, S. 1969, to establish a Fallen Journalist Memorial in Washington, D.C., would use zero taxpayer funds, authorize a commemorative work on eligible federal land would serve as a tribute to the Capital Gazette’s staff and to all other journalists who have died in the line of duty, and to the nation’s commitment to a free press.
Hogan’s proclamation on Freedom of the Press Day upholds the inclusion of the right to a free press in the First Amendment to the Constitution, recognizes members of the military who fight to protect the right, and states all Marylanders join to honor the lives of the Capital Gazette victims on this day.