Adaptive swimming program expands in Severna Park to provide more free swim lessons, facilities for the disabled

A series of local grants will expand access to swim lessons and other aquatic facilities for people with disabilities at the Severna Park Community Center starting this fall.

Thanks to three donations totally $50,000 from the Fund for Anne Arundel ($25,000), Anne Arundel County ($20,000) and the John J. Leidy Foundation ($5,000), the SEALS (Social, Educational, All Welcome, Limitless, Swimming) Program will be free to people from all over the state this fall after launching as a pilot program last year with about two dozen families.

Free swim lessons will be available from September to June to adults and children with disabilities. Registration for weekly group lessons, weekly private lessons and swim team start the week of Labor Day, but the program will accept students at any time, said Severna Park Community Center Executive Director Sarah Elder. Enrollment information is available at the community center’s website.

Staff carry a variety of certifications including Swim Whisperers, an adaptive swimming certification, the American Swimming Coaches Association certification, and certification from Maryland Certified Educators in Special Education, according to a news release from the center.

The program will serve people with a variety of special needs including those with autism, Down syndrome, deafness, blindness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The families are so, so in love with this program,” Elder said. “The opportunity to have their kids come and learn how to swim and, even more than that, participate on a swim team with other kids … is really what they’re looking for.”

The center’s therapy pool, the only public therapy pool in the county, according to Elder, is equipped to accommodate multiple disabilities. It features a chair that can lower those who use wheelchairs into the pool, a part of the pool with bars for people to grab onto, and physical therapy equipment. It is also warmer and shallower than the center’s regular pool.

In part because of the public therapy pool, the community center attracts people from all over the state. Less than 50% of the center’s patrons are from the Severna Park area, Elder said.

“Our goal for this year is to have at least 800 kids and adults go through the program,” she said, as part of the community center’s larger plan to expand opportunities for underserved people and families.

While the SEALS program is just kicking off, adaptive swimming is not new to Severna Park Community Center. Shelly Beigel, director of programs and partnerships at the community center, has been teaching one-on-one adaptive swim lessons for years and pushed for the creation of SEALS.

“I found a terrible shortage of activities, especially for children when they’re out of school,” Beigel said as she took a break from cleaning the pools. “The school provides a lot with unified sports and activities. But once they get out of school, it’s difficult for them to find activities or places to gather.”

Elder said the increased funding allows the program to be available to many more families, including some who reached out last year but weren’t able to participate because of the program’s shoestring budget of $1,000.

“You think about a family that has an autistic child or a child with another disability and they are just drowning in medical expenses,” Elder said. “Being able to provide this program for free is huge.”

Beigel said the program has around eight to 10 instructors and about 50 participants signed up so far. In her eyes, the program’s priority is teaching water safety, especially in a county with more than 500 miles of shoreline.

“Because we do live in an area that’s right on the water, it’s so important for kids to learn to swim. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children and the leading cause for children with autism,” Elder said.

Another benefit is teaching kids a skill that can open doors for other activities, like sailing, canoeing, kayaking or summer camps.

Michele Comer decided to enroll her 13-year-old autistic twins, Luke and Henry, in swim lessons when they were very young primarily for water safety purposes.

“We live in a community that has a beach and pretty much all I wanted was them to be able to fall off the pier and I didn’t have to jump in after them,” Comer said. “I was not looking for the next Michael Phelps.”

Luke, left, and Henry Comer enjoy time in their family's pool with their sister Anna Kat Comer. (HANDOUT / HANDOUT)

But when they started doing Boy Scouts and failed to pass the swim test last summer, Comer decided it was time to buckle down on swim instruction.

Comer enrolled the boys in a variety of swim programs, private lessons and classes and nothing seemed to do the trick.

“I have interviewed a bunch of private instructors,” Comer said. “[But] I need someone who can deviate from the program because my kids, they deviate from the program. That’s just how they are.”

When she read about the community center’s lessons designed for kids with disabilities, she decided to give that a try. The community center teacher, Dianna Sell, has been a great fit for Luke and Henry, she said.

Sell printed out the Boy Scout swim assessment last summer and brought it to the pool. She had them practice the test again and again to prepare them for the following summer’s test. It paid off.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of freestyles that I’ve seen,” Comer said. “[But] they both passed, which was super exciting.”

The boys will be taking their swimming to the next level next week by starting the SEALS swim team, which includes three meets a year where people with and without disabilities compete together. Swim team members are also eligible to compete in the Special Olympics locally and nationally.

“I’m excited. The boys are nervous. They will be excited, just give them some time,” Comer said. “Anything right now that takes away from their free time, they don’t like right now ... they’re such teenagers.”

As for the future of SEALS, Beigel is hoping to get consistent funding from the partners and maybe extend to adaptive fitness classes like Zumba and yoga.

“I hope we can be a home away from home for these guys,” Beigel said.