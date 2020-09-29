Mold remediation at Fort Meade 70% complete after pause due to coronavirus pandemic

Corvias Management-Army LLC has finished mold remediation on 70% of homes on Fort G. Meade, according to the most recent housing town hall at the military installation.
Mold remediation in the homes was paused in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Darla Humbles, Corvias family services manager, during the town hall. It is now back up and running.
Those who have concerns about mold remediation or need to schedule it can reach out to Corvias, Humbles said.
Mold remediation was just one of the topics at the housing town hall last week. It was the first housing town hall for Garrison Commander Col. Chris Nyland.
Housing remains a priority, Nyland said.
“But we understand there’s still more work to do to earn your trust,” he said.
Most of the town hall was spent answering questions from residents, especially about when amenities might open.
Corvias is currently working on reopening community centers, said J.C. Calder, operations director for the housing company. Family centers are more challenging due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We all love children, but everybody knows children are a little more difficult when it comes to social distancing,” Calder said.
In order for Corvias to reopen the community centers, the reopening plan will need to be approved by Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, the commanding general of the Military District of Washington, of which Fort Meade falls under.
The community centers are on their way to open, Calder said. Once they are open, they will follow health and safety procedures just as the one at Reece Crossing is.
“We want to make sure we’re being good partners and we’re opening safely,” Calder said. “We want to provide the amenities to everybody, but we also want to make sure we’re doing that in line with all of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, and, most importantly, what’s being done here on post and the [Military District of Washington].”
The movie theater on post will also remain closed, Nyland said. The garrison commander is trying to mirror what is open in the county, he said, although County Executive Steuart Pittman decided to open movie theaters, starting on Sept. 25.
Other questions included smaller items like problems with trailers parking in areas they are not allowed or work orders.
Corvias resumed work orders on June 10, with a backlog of 900, Calder said. Those completing work orders will be following safety protocols.
Quality control has fallen behind due to COVID-19, said Debbie Faux, Installation Housing Office chief.
The housing office tries to inspect homes and make phone calls about work orders.
“We do our best to make sure you’re happy,” Faux said.
Before the backlog, about 10% of work orders were inspected by a quality control manager, Calder said.
“We need to know where we’re falling short,” he said.
Corvias is also working on home modernizations, with 120 older houses getting new HVAC systems, regardless of when the resident moved in.
“Every home on the installation will be touched to some degree,” Calder said.
Fort Meade started the town halls following national outcry over poor housing, including at Meade.
Corvias is currently facing a lawsuit from Fort Meade families over the poor conditions, including mold.
A judge recently dismissed the majority of claims from Corvias asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.