Anne Arundel County police officer sent to Shock Trauma after crash

An Anne Arundel County police officer was sent to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center Friday night after a crash near Fort George G. Meade.
The officer was in serious condition, according to a tweet from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Details about the crash were scarce, but it involved another person who went to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Disney Road and MD 175, also known as Annapolis Road. The crash was not far from Rockenbach Road, which is one of the entrances onto Fort Meade.
Meade Middle and Meade High schools are off of Disney Road.
No additional details about the crash, including the officer’s name, have been released, as of 1 p.m. Saturday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the crash.