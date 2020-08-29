Judge denies motion to dismiss Fort Meade housing lawsuit

A federal judge in Baltimore has denied a motion from Corvias Property Management to dismiss a lawsuit against the housing company.
Eleven families filed a class-action lawsuit against Corvias over property conditions at Fort George G. Meade. Conditions described in the lawsuit include mold, pests and lack of response to maintenance. The lawsuit includes 15 counts against Corvias.
Corvias motioned for each of the 15 counts to be dismissed. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander denied all but three claims.
Corvias argued that some of the counts should be dismissed because Corvias is not the landlord. The plaintiffs argue that Corvias is the de facto landlord.
Hollander dismissed the claim, saying it was premature to decide if Corvias was the landlord.
Corvias also asked for the dismissal of the negligence-related claims, repeating the claim that it is not the landlord and therefore not responsible. Hollander found that there was not enough evidence to support dismissal to any of the negligence-related claims.
The judge also denied the breach of contract claims, as well as the fraud claims. In dismissing some of the fraud claims, the judge ruled there was not enough to dismiss the claims and that there was enough evidence to move forward with the claim.
Hollander approved civil conspiracy — saying the claim showed the plaintiff’s “overzealous pleading.”
“There are no facts alleged to show that the defendants engaged in a conspiracy,” she wrote.
The judge also approved the motions to dismiss claims of negligent breach of warranty claim and violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act prevents eviction, and while the plaintiffs argued constructive eviction, Hollander wrote in her opinion that they did not provide evidence backing their claim.
She granted Corvias’s motion to dismiss the claim of violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
After the dismissal, 12 claims remain.