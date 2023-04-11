Former Gambrills resident hopes to revive spooky children’s literature with “The Shadowman,” a self-published book

Former Gambrills resident Julia McAlee has always loved a good spooky story. When she was young, the “Goosebumps” series written by teen-horror novelist R.L. Stein was her go-to book for all things ghouls, goblins and gremlins.

“I can’t tell you any other reason why I liked them other than they were spooky, they scared me, but they were fun,” McAlee said.

Stein’s series of 62 installments, published between 1992 and 1997, follows tween and teen protagonists who find themselves in circumstances that involve the supernatural, paranormal or the occult.

“In my opinion, ‘Goosebumps’ is true horror written for kids, whereas a series like ‘Scooby-Doo’ has strong horror elements but is more of a mystery series. While both series have supernatural elements, in ‘Goosebumps’ the supernatural is usually real whereas in ‘Scooby-Doo,’ it’s usually not,” she said.

To align with what she deems “true horror,” she self-published “Shadowman: A Spine-Tingling Classic,” in early February as a passion project for an old interest in the folklore surrounding shadow people.

Shadow people take on very different names in different cultures, including shadow figures, black masses and shades. In their most basic form, shadow people appear as a patch of shadow that, according to descriptions from those who claim to have encountered one, take on a living, humanoid figure.

The phenomenon is popular in films and TV, appearing in an episode of “The Twilight Zone,” A&E’s “Intervention” and the 2015 movie “The Nightmare.”

McAlee’s book retells the urban legend of shadow people and the way they exist as figures on the edges of everyday life.

“My book has a pretty low word count,” she said. “I just love visual storytelling so much, you know. I love graphic novels and comic books, so I wanted to make something that was reminiscent of the things that I enjoyed as a kid.”

McAlee, 37, grew up in Crofton, and in 2004 graduated from South River High School, where she was voted “most artistic” in her senior class. She was also the lead in an all-girl rock band she formed with friends called The Flying Wendy’s. She performed locally in Crofton. She now resides in Los Angeles working as a hairstylist but still visits Maryland to see her mom, stepdad, and 103-year-old grandfather.

McAlee, who has a bachelor’s degree in visual and performing arts from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, said publishing a book was never really a personal goal. . Instead, she moved to Los Angeles after college to try to break into the music or film industry.

Over the years, McAlee has written so many songs she lost count. Though she did not get to realize her dream to be a recording artist, she said that it gave her experience in rhyming, so writing the words that appear in her book was easy.

Despite having experience in the arts, she said the book allowed her to experiment with her visual art skills by creating renderings generated by artificial intelligence inspired by her favorite horror/gothic artist, Edward Gorey.

Gorey, who is known for his work as an author, illustrator and designer spanning nearly 50 years, is commonly referred to as the “granddaddy of goth” by American horror-genre readers in the United States for his surrealist style in both his visual and linguistic artwork.

Each image in the book is generated from artificial intelligence as inspired by gothic artwork from American novelist Edward Gorey. "Shadowman: A Spine-Tingling Classic" was written and illustrated by former Gambrills resident Julia McAlee as a passion project. (Courtesy Photo)

McAlee wanted the “Shadowman” to resemble Gorey’s art style. Using the AI image-generating software Midjourney, McAlee recreates the 1960s gothic style with her own gothic characters.

“I really wanted to complete this book on my own,” McAlee said. “One thing that’s incredible about AI art is if you have a vision for what you’re wanting to make it can go from your mind to being. People have asked if I drew these images and it’s weird because my answer is that I created the illustrations, but I did not hand draw them.”

McAlee said she hopes her book can help spark a resurgence in the children’s horror genre. . The “Goosebumps” series allowed her to discover her love of reading and enjoy the process of learning to read. More kids reading horror could mean more engaging material that really motivates kids to want to learn to read.

“The genre is not for everyone obviously, but there’s nothing wrong with getting a little bit spooked as long as it doesn’t give children nightmares or anything,” she said.

“Shadowman: A Spine-Tingling Classic” is available on Amazon in paperback and can be downloaded for Kindle with a subscription.