Two motorists hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on Forest Drive in Annapolis

Annapolis Fire Department crews have cleared the scene of a three-vehicle crash which injured two people during rush hour Tuesday morning at the intersection of Forest Drive and Bywater Road.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, which Annapolis fire officials said they responded to shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the drivers who was injured had been trapped in their vehicle and was freed by firefighters, according to the city agency.

The crash temporarily closed lanes of Forest Drive and Bywater Road throughout rush hour as crews cleared the scene. The roads were reopened before 11 a.m., according to Annapolis Fire Battalion Chief John Ortlieb.

“Everything’s flowing as normal,” Ortlieb said.