Man transported to hospital by helicopter after trapped inside truck following crash in Annapolis

Annapolis fire officials extracted an unconscious man from a pick-up truck, found resting near a tree on Forest Drive, according to fire officials.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon for a vehicle rollover.

The man, who was the driver, was flown to a Baltimore trauma center in critical condition. Two other passengers were in the truck at the time of the crash but were able to get out of the vehicle.

Both men were transported to trauma facilities with serious, non-life threatening, injuries, officials said.

