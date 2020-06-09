Protests continue in Annapolis as marchers led a group of about 200 to the Maryland State House

More than 200 protesters marched up Main Street to the Maryland State House in honor of George Floyd being laid to rest in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.
Jasmine Chandler is one of 17 organizers who helped put this march together, which took five days to plan.
“I organized this because I have nephew who I don’t want to live in the world that I live in,” Chandler said. “I want a better future for my kids and my family.”
Floyd’s funeral was on Tuesday and was important for organizers to have the march on the same day. They also had a moment of silence for Floyd for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the amount of time that a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
“That was a goal to have it today, since we all couldn’t fly down to Houston to be there with Floyd’s family,” said Rebbecca Bakre, an organizer. “It was our goal to honor him and his burial today. So that his memory is not lost, so that his spirit is with us as well.”
The Anne Arundel Health Department is urging people who have been protesting in these last weeks to get tested for the novel coronavirus.
“We have gone above and beyond today to make sure everyone is safe. We are handing out hand sanitizer. We have hand washing stations. We have wipes and masks as well,” Chandler said. “We have encouraged people to drive or support online by donating. We do have to protest racism and police brutality in America. That is our top priority."
She added, “We are not here for a day. We are not here because this is a craze. We here until we see a change. The movement is not dying down."
Bakre wants black people’s voices to continue being heard throughout these times.
“We are targeting the youth to be involved in the political process as they are growing, so this does not die down and the change can be in their generation," Bakre said. “We want to hold the state of Maryland accountable and legislatures accountable to continue progress.”
Gerald Royster heard about Tuesday’s march on Facebook and came out to support from Perry Hall.
“I think it has come to a point that we are tired of being treated the way we are,” Royster said. “We can get out and fight to make a change.”
Royster has been to a few marches over the last few weeks.
“What makes these so beautiful is the youth,” Royster said. “The fact that the youth is involved shows that we may be able to make a change. We want to make a better America for everyone. Black people are tired of living in fear and our lives matter.”
While Royster has attended multiple marches, he is more worried about “living in fear and for his children being judged by the color of their skin,” than the coronavirus.
“Viruses will come and go, but racism has been here since the beginning,” he added.
Beth Ebersole, an Annapolis resident, also heard about the march online.
“I would like to see our country change for the better,” Ebersole said. “We are one country and everyone should want everyone to be equal. We should all want justice for all.”
Ebersole is worried about the coronavirus and came prepared with a mask and gloves but said, “This is very important."
Ebersole is not a fan of people being silent during these racist acts and that is why she is out marching.
“Some people are silent because they are (outright) racist and some are silent because they are ignorant or victims of propaganda,” Ebersole said.