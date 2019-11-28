The wind didn’t stop the balloons in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, nor did it deter football players young and old from turning up at Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council Park in Odenton for a lesser-known happening: the Turkey Bowl.
It is far from the only Turkey Bowl; across the nation, families trying to burn calories or hours before the big meal play the popular sport in their yard or a nearby field. After dinner, there is usually some football watching as well.
What started as a game between two families seven years ago has morphed into an annual pre-Thanksgiving gathering at Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council Park that draws as many as 20 families from the neighborhood and raises money for a good cause, which changes year to year.
The tradition started when County Council chair Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, and his friend Jeremy Larkin needed a Thanksgiving morning activity for their children.
Pruski said the annual game is a reminder of what they have to be thankful for.
“I’m very grateful for what I have,” he said.
This year, despite the bitter wind, dozens of people were out at the park throwing the football Thursday morning.
During this year’s game, the families are raising money for the Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation’s widows and orphans fund, which benefits the families of deceased members. Responders from Station 4 came out to the game briefly while on shift Thanksgiving morning.
Lt. Aaron Campillo said it was awesome to spend some time with their firehouse family and the other families at the football game. He said other firefighters were probably out at similar games in other parts of the county.
“What’s better than coming out and playing a little football,” he said.
County firefighters are mourning the recent loss of county firefighter Brent Monroe Hahn, 24, who died in a car accident Sunday morning when his pickup crashed into a tree in Carroll County.
Hahn, of Manchester, was driving on Route 27 just north of Sullivan Road near the town of Manchester, Maryland State Police said. He drove off the road and collided with a tree. Hahn worked at the Brooklyn Park station for three years. Police are still investigating the incident.
Emily Pedrozo and Mosina Ochs said their kids get excited about the game each year and that the event has a small-town feel. If it is Thanksgiving morning, you know your friends are down at GORC getting ready to play football.
They get to see people they haven’t seen in a while. Pruski said neighbors often make new friends at the game.
And the tradition won’t stop anytime soon.
“I hope one day our children’s children are playing on this field,” Larkin said.
Capital Gazette staff writer Lilly Price contributed to this report.