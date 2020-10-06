Anne Arundel schools counselors — now remote — are first line of support after tragedy, such as Fort Smallwood student’s murder

School counselors and psychologists dropped in on online morning instruction this week at Fort Smallwood Elementary and Chesapeake High School, both affected by the violent death of a 5-year-old girl over the weekend.
When tragedies such as Anaya Abdul’s death occur in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools community, counselors usually visit classrooms to meet with emotional students. In some cases, a county-wide “trauma team” of school counselors, psychologists and social workers are made available to help students process grief.
Counselors act as the first line of support for students and can become a familiar face for children that need routine check ins.
But in an online learning world where teachers educate students over platforms like Google Classroom, school counselors must use video platforms to connect with students. Remote meetings can make supportive sessions difficult without the ability to physically connect or have entirely confidential conversations, especially for young children that need their parents assistance to navigate a computer.
“The counselor’s really feeling the pulse of the class, trying to figure out what the students need and look for any emotional responses,” said Ryan Voegtlin, director of student services for county schools.
Anaya was discovered Saturday morning at her home in Pasadena having suffered multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide. Her teenage brother, 17-year-old Stephen Jarrod Davis 2nd, was arrested later that morning in Springfield, Ohio.
Davis, a student at Chesapeake High School, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and is awaiting an extradition hearing in Ohio, said Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky.
“First and foremost, the school system and by extension the school, and the school’s families, need to support this family in this time of sheer tragedy,” said Bob Mosier, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. “Secondly, we want families to know that we have support for their children.”
Fort Smallwood Elementary Principal Bobbie Kesecker described Anaya in a letter sent to the school community as a “sweet little girl” who was “quite yet animated when called upon” and who always had something to say in class.
“Anaya’s family said she adored princesses, and enjoyed making videos, dancing and singing,” Kesecker wrote in the letter.
It can be difficult for young children in kindergarten to articulate their feelings, causing them to act out instead or report headaches and stomachaches, Voegtlin said. Parents should look for any unusual change in behavior along with signs of sadness, outbursts or aggressive behavior. Parents with concerns can then reach out to their child’s school for social supports.
Parents with children in distress who need mental health services are encouraged to reach out their school to get connected with a school counselor.
A trauma team has yet to be deployed to either school but is available if the student body needs additional support, Voegtlin said.
For teachers and staff that need mental health assistance, AACPS can bring in clinicians to speak with staff in partnership with Anne Arundel County’s Crisis Response Team. The school system also provides 10 free therapy and grief sessions to staff through an employee assistance program.
Resources
To reach student services at Fort Smallwood Elementary School, call the school at 410-222-6450. For Chesapeake High School, call 410-255-9600. Outside school hours, call:
- 911 for immediate assistance in an emergency
- Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Warm Line – 410-768-5522
- Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741
- Maryland Youth Crisis Hotline – 1-800-422-0009
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline – 1-800-273-8255
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools Student Safety Hotline – 1-877-676-9854
- Anne Arundel Mental Health Agency – 410-222-7858