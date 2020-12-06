First Sunday Arts has well-attended last festival of the year, a holiday market, during a rise in coronavirus cases

The First Sunday Arts festival wrapped up its season this year with a busier than expected last day, its holiday market, on a cold afternoon.
Rachel Cash, an Annapolis resident, has been attending these festivals for 16 years and said it has grown over the years.
“I’m surprised it is a lot of people here, we didn’t even know they were going to have it. We were just walking in town,” Cash said.
Cash and her husband enjoy seeing the shops and Rams Head on Stage is their favorite attraction on West Street.
Annapolis Arts District Executive Director Erik Evans said typically there are 130 vendors compared to this year’s 50 but this year “was well attended with people shopping out local artists and crafters.”
As at least 100 people walked their way the tents lining the first block of West Street during the day Sunday, Norman and Mary Light were selling knit hats, a profitable business on a day with 45 degree weather.
“I have mixed feelings with this being the last festival of the year, we been restricted in so many ways this year and we haven’t had as many people come out as in the past,” Norman said. “The business has been great though.”
A “social gathering” does not include gatherings associated with patronizing a business that sells merchandise, which allows First Sunday Arts festival to proceed under restrictions, according to the Anne Arundel County health department website.
“All events have to adhere to current capacity requirements and everyone should make sure to wear a mask at all times and maintain distance,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement. “With rapid community spread, I urge everyone to limit their activity as much as possible.”
On Sunday, Anne Arundel County added 235 new coronavirus cases. The previous day the county hit a record number of new cases in a day at 331 new infections, something Kalyanaraman attributed to increasing spread.
Light said there weren’t any rebels and everyone had been wearing their mask.
For next year’s festival, Light is expecting it to be better and more like 2019. They have been selling at the market for 10 years.
Yvonne Torelly was selling oil paintings and she called this last festival, “Scary and nerve-racking.” This is her only form of income.
“My watermark got removed and I got pirated, so I am not able to sell work online. They were selling my work,” Torelly said. “I had no recourse because it was anonymous.”
On Sunday, business was good for Torelly and she said a lot of people seem to want to get out. No one was crowding in her tents and people maintained distance.
“People want the fresh air and they like art so they want to buy it,” Torelly said. “It is great opportunity for everyone.”
Torelly feels like attendance has been down this year and expects more people next year. She has been selling at the festival for a couple years.
Jackie Swartz sells jewelry, but this was only her second time at the festival because she canceled her season. She put herself on the waitlist when she felt more comfortable and got the call last Wednesday asking if she could make it.
Swartz was at the festival for the very first one and now for the last one of the year.
“I am just happy people are coming out, even though it’s chilly and I am happy to be here,” Swartz said.
Swartz started coming to the market three years ago and usually shows up four times throughout the season.
“Over the years, my business has been pretty steady,” Swartz said. “The earrings and rings are the best sellers.”
Swartz added hand painted coasters to what she is selling because more people are covered up.