Two Navy firefighters injured battling overnight house fire in Annapolis

Two firefighters from the Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department were injured as nearly 50 firefighters battled a bedroom blaze in Annapolis Monday night, fire officials said.
The firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition, said Capt. Aaron Edwards, Annapolis fire spokesman. It’s unknown exactly how they were injured.
“We’re still investigating," Edwards said.
A call came in around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 500 block of Ludlow Road, next to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Edwards said firefighters first on the scene of the one-alarm fire described flames emanating from a bedroom window on the backside of the house.
Four dozen firefighters — from Annapolis, Naval Support and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department — responded and controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes, Edwards said.
Edwards said fire crews called for the Red Cross to assist two residents of the house who were displaced by the fire, which caused an undetermined amount of damage.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, he said.