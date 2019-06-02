Knife-wielding man shot by officer on Route 50 Friday is a Prince George's volunteer firefighter, his department says

The man who was wielding a knife and shot by Anne Arundel County police on U.S. Route 50 on Friday is a Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter, according to Prince George’s fire officials.

Spokesman Mike Yourishin, who did not release the name of the firefighter, said “we’re fully cooperating” with Anne Arundel police.

Anne Arundel police declined to provide the identity of the suspect and couldn’t confirm whether he was a volunteer firefighter with the Prince George’s department.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today! »

The suspect was transported to an area trauma center with a life-threatening gunshot wound and is in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The man will be charged with seven counts of assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges, Anne Arundel police said Saturday.

At 9:44 p.m. Friday, Anne Arundel County fire responded to a report of a pedestrian possibly struck by a vehicle on eastbound Route 50 before Davidsonville Road in Davidsonville.

When emergency medical responders arrived, they didn’t find any vehicles that appeared to be involved in an accident, police said. They were immediately approached by a man they found on the right shoulder of the road.

The man pulled out a knife and lunged toward the emergency responders, according to police.

Fire personnel called for police, and county and state police officers soon responded. The suspect failed to comply with the officers’ orders to drop the knife and get on the ground, according to police.

Cpl. R. Heller Sr., a 20-year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, fired one round that hit the man, police said.

According to public records, Cpl. Russell A. Heller Sr. was hired in 1998 and makes an annual salary of $91,000.

Davis said Saturday that she could not answer whether the officer has been involved in previous incidents.

Davis said officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the homicide unit at 410-222-4731 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.

Baltimore Sun staff reporters Meredith Cohn and Fred Rasmussen contributed to this article.

CAPTION United States Naval Academy plebes crawl through trenches and clamber over obstacles in the annual Sea Trials, a roughly 14 hour challenge that is part of the culmination of their first year. United States Naval Academy plebes crawl through trenches and clamber over obstacles in the annual Sea Trials, a roughly 14 hour challenge that is part of the culmination of their first year. CAPTION United States Naval Academy plebes crawl through trenches and clamber over obstacles in the annual Sea Trials, a roughly 14 hour challenge that is part of the culmination of their first year. United States Naval Academy plebes crawl through trenches and clamber over obstacles in the annual Sea Trials, a roughly 14 hour challenge that is part of the culmination of their first year. CAPTION The Eleventh Annual Planet Walk was held along the B&A Trail between Glen Burnie and Severna Park with NASA scientists, astronomers and other experts presenting information and activities about each of the planets at stations along the trail. The Eleventh Annual Planet Walk was held along the B&A Trail between Glen Burnie and Severna Park with NASA scientists, astronomers and other experts presenting information and activities about each of the planets at stations along the trail. CAPTION People attend a candlelight vigil at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie for Tyrique Hudson who was killed at the complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) People attend a candlelight vigil at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie for Tyrique Hudson who was killed at the complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The funeral procession for Michael Busch, speaker for the Md. House of Delegates. (Karl Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) The funeral procession for Michael Busch, speaker for the Md. House of Delegates. (Karl Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland senate president Thomas V. Mike Miller speaks about Michael Busch, the late speaker of the house. Maryland senate president Thomas V. Mike Miller speaks about Michael Busch, the late speaker of the house.

bbottalico@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brandibot