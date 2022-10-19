Community honors Anne Arundel firefighter L. Wayne Brown Jr., who died at 46

A flag reflects in the window of a fire truck draped in a black cloth. Services were held for Anne Arundel County Firefighter L. Wayne Brown Jr., who died off-duty earlier this week, at the Lighthouse Church in Glen Burnie, October 19, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Viewing and memorial services were held Wednesday in Glen Burnie for Anne Arundel County Firefighter L. Wayne Brown Jr., who died at 46 earlier this week.

In a news release, the Anne Arundel Fire Department said Brown passed away off duty on Oct. 16 after suffering what the department described as an unexpected medical event earlier this month. His services were held at Lighthouse Church in Glen Burnie.

Brown was born and raised in Baltimore County and graduated from Mount St. Joseph’s High School in 1994. After graduating, he served the fire department “passionately” for 21 years, according to an obituary. At the department, he “willingly served as a coach and mentor to new and senior firefighters alike” and was a trusted voice around the firehouse.

He was close with his family, was considered a skilled handyman and “could be relied upon to fix almost anything,” according to the obituary. He was also an accomplished athlete, and “always knew how to brighten every room he entered with his infectious smile and warm heart.”

Brown was survived by his parents, his wife, three sisters, numerous nieces and nephews as well as his five children who carry on his athletic legacy, excelling at hockey, soccer, and baseball.